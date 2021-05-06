Global and United States Portable Measuring Arms Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

This study researches the Portable Measuring Arms market overview in global and United States market.
For the global market, this report focuses on the market size of Portable Measuring Arms in global, regional and country-level market, by regions (countries), by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2025. It also includes the Portable Measuring Arms provides details and data information by players for the period 2015-2020.
For United States market, the report presents the markets size of Portable Measuring Arms by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. It also provides the Portable Measuring Arms sales and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020.
According to this study, over the next five years the Portable Measuring Arms market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Portable Measuring Arms business, shared in Chapter 3.
Segmentation by Type:
Measuring Range (mm) under 3000
Measuring Range (mm) 3000-5000
Measuring Range (mm) above 5000
Segmentation by Application
Mechanical
Automotive
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Hexagon
CHE
Apex Metrology Ltd
Europac 3D
Manchester Metrology
Avon-Dynamic
N J Metrology Ltd
FARO UK
Quantum Manufacturing Limited
Laser Scanning Precision Measuring
Trimos
Kreon
Nikon Metrology
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Portable Measuring Arms Market Size and Forecast 2015-2025
2.1.2 Portable Measuring Arms Market Size and Forecast by Region (2015-2025)
2.2 United States Market Overview
2.2.1 United States Portable Measuring Arms Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 (K Units)
2.2.2 United States Portable Measuring Arms Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
3 Portable Measuring Arms Segment by Type
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Measuring Range (mm) under 3000
3.1.2 Measuring Range (mm) 3000-5000
3.1.3 Measuring Range (mm) above 5000
3.2 Global Portable Measuring Arms Market Size by Type, 2015-2020
3.2.1 Global Portable Measuring Arms Market Size by Type, 2015-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)
3.2.2 Global Portable Measuring Arms Sale Price by Type, 2020-2020
3.3 Global Portable Measuring Arms Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025
3.3.1 Global Portable Measuring Arms Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025 (K Units) ($ millions)
3.3.2 Global Portable Measuring Arms Sale Price by Type, 2020-2025
3.4 United States Portable Measuring Arms Market Size by Type, 2015-2025
Continued…
