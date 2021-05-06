Global and United States Commercial Drones Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

This study researches the Commercial Drones market overview in global and United States market.

For the global market, this report focuses on the market size of Commercial Drones in global, regional and country-level market, by regions (countries), by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2025. It also includes the Commercial Drones provides details and data information by players for the period 2015-2020.

For United States market, the report presents the markets size of Commercial Drones by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. It also provides the Commercial Drones sales and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

AeroVironment

Insitu

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

3D Robotics

Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Parrot SA

Aeryon Labs

PrecisionHawk

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Commercial Drones Market Size and Forecast 2015-2025

2.1.2 Commercial Drones Market Size and Forecast by Region (2015-2025)

2.2 United States Market Overview

2.2.1 United States Commercial Drones Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 (K Units)

2.2.2 United States Commercial Drones Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

3 Commercial Drones Segment by Type

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Fixed Wing Drones

3.1.2 Rotary Bade Drones

3.1.3 Hybrid Drones Segment

3.2 Global Commercial Drones Market Size by Type, 2015-2020

3.2.1 Global Commercial Drones Market Size by Type, 2015-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Drones Sale Price by Type, 2020-2020

3.3 Global Commercial Drones Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025

3.3.1 Global Commercial Drones Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025 (K Units) ($ millions)

3.3.2 Global Commercial Drones Sale Price by Type, 2020-2025

3.4 United States Commercial Drones Market Size by Type, 2015-2025

3.4.1 Commercial Drones Market Size in United States by Type, 2015-2020 (K Units)

3.4.2 Commercial Drones Market Size in United States by Type, 2015-2020 ($ millions)

3.4.3 United States Commercial Drones Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025 ($ millions)

4 Commercial Drones Segment by Application

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Agriculture and Environment

4.1.2 Media and Entertainment

4.1.3 Energy

4.1.4 Government

4.1.5 Construction & Archaeology

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Commercial Drones Market Size by Application, 2015-2020

4.2.1 Global Commercial Drones Market Size by Application, 2015-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Drones Sale Price by Application, 2020-2020

4.3 Global Commercial Drones Market Size Forecast by Application, 2020-2025

4.3.1 Global Commercial Drones Market Size Forecast by Application, 2020-2020 (K Units) ($ millions)

4.3.2 Global Commercial Drones Sale Price by Application, 2020-2025

4.4 United States Commercial Drones Market Size by Application, 2015-2025

4.4.1 Commercial Drones Market Size in United States by Application, 2015-2020 (K Units)

4.4.2 Commercial Drones Market Size in United States by Application, 2015-2020 ($ millions)

4.4.3 United States Commercial Drones Market Size Forecast by Application, 2020-2025 ($ millions)

5 Vendor Landscape

5.1 Global Commercial Drones Sales Market Share by Players

5.1.1 Global Commercial Drones Sales by Players, (2018-2020)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Drones Sales Market Share by Players, (2018-2020)

5.2 Global Commercial Drones Revenue Market Share by Players

5.2.1 Global Commercial Drones Revenue by Players, (2018-2020)

5.2.2 Global Commercial Drones Revenue Market Share by Players, (2018-2020)

5.3 Global Commercial Drones Sale Price by Players

5.4 Key Manufacturers Commercial Drones Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

