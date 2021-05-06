Global Commercial Drones Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Commercial Drones market will register a 26.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5255.9 million by 2025, from $ 2061 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Commercial Drones business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Commercial Drones market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Commercial Drones, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Commercial Drones market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Commercial Drones companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Bade Drones

Hybrid Drones Segment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Agriculture and Environment

Media and Entertainment

Energy

Government

Construction & Archaeology

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AeroVironment

Insitu

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

3D Robotics

Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Parrot SA

Aeryon Labs

PrecisionHawk

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Commercial Drones consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Commercial Drones market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Commercial Drones manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commercial Drones with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Commercial Drones submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

