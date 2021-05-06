Global ABS Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in ABS business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of ABS market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the ABS, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the ABS market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by ABS companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Emulsion Graft Copolymerization
Bulk Copolymerization
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Automobiles Industry
Electronic Industry
Construction
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
CHIMEI
KKPC
INEOS Styrolution
Trinseo
SABIC
LG Chemical
Formosa
Samsung SDI Chemical
JSR
Toray
Lejin Chemical
UMG ABS
Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao
Dagu Chemical
Huajin Chemical
CNPC
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global ABS consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of ABS market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global ABS manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the ABS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of ABS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global ABS Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 ABS Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 ABS Segment by Type
2.2.1 Emulsion Graft Copolymerization
2.2.2 Bulk Copolymerization
2.2.3 Others
2.3 ABS Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global ABS Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global ABS Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global ABS Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 ABS Segment by Application
2.4.1 Automobiles Industry
2.4.2 Electronic Industry
2.4.3 Construction
2.4.4 Others
2.5 ABS Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global ABS Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global ABS Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global ABS Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global ABS by Company
3.1 Global ABS Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global ABS Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global ABS Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global ABS Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global ABS Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global ABS Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global ABS Sale Price by Company
..…continued.
