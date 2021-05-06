Global Foundry Machinery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Foundry Machinery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Foundry Machinery, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Foundry Machinery market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Foundry Machinery companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Metal Casting Machine

Metal Molding Machine

Continuous Coating Machine

Die Casting Machine

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Agricultural

Power Systems

Home & Kitchen

Infrastructure

Machinery and Engineering

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Inductotherm Group

Yizumi

Buhler

L.K Group

Loramendi

Norican Group

ABM

Sinto

Toshiba

Laempe

Frech

UBE Machinery

ABP Induction Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Foundry Machinery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Foundry Machinery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Foundry Machinery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Foundry Machinery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Foundry Machinery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Foundry Machinery Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Foundry Machinery Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Foundry Machinery Segment by Type

2.2.1 Metal Casting Machine

2.2.2 Metal Molding Machine

2.2.3 Continuous Coating Machine

2.2.4 Die Casting Machine

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Foundry Machinery Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Foundry Machinery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Foundry Machinery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Foundry Machinery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Foundry Machinery Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Agricultural

2.4.3 Power Systems

2.4.4 Home & Kitchen

2.4.5 Infrastructure

2.4.6 Machinery and Engineering

2.5 Foundry Machinery Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Foundry Machinery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Foundry Machinery Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Foundry Machinery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

Global Foundry Machinery by Company

3.1 Global Foundry Machinery Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Foundry Machinery Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Foundry Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Foundry Machinery Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Foundry Machinery Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Foundry Machinery Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Foundry Machinery Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Foundry Machinery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Foundry Machinery Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Foundry Machinery Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Foundry Machinery by Regions

4.1 Foundry Machinery by Regions

4.2 Americas Foundry Machinery Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Foundry Machinery Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Foundry Machinery Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Foundry Machinery Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Foundry Machinery Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Foundry Machinery Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Foundry Machinery Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Foundry Machinery Consumption by Type

..…continued.

