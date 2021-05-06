Global  Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for year 2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.



Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Portable X-ray Systems

Projected Water Disruptors

Bomb containment chambers

EOD Suits and Blankets

EOD Robots

Explosive Detectors

Search Mirrors

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Defense

Law Enforcement

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

iRobot

Chemring Group

Safariland

Scanna Msc

NABCO

Northrop Grumman

API Technologies

United Shield International

Cobham

Reamda

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Portable X-ray Systems

2.2.2 Projected Water Disruptors

2.2.3 Bomb containment chambers

2.2.4 EOD Suits and Blankets

2.2.5 EOD Robots

2.2.6 Explosive Detectors

2.2.7 Search Mirrors

2.2.8 Others

2.3 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Defense

2.4.2 Law Enforcement

2.5 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

