Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market share, growth, size, 2021 top leading countries, trend analysis, future demand, updates, business strategy, revenue, forecast 2024

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry."

Market Overview

The voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) market is expected to reach USD 6.42 billion in 2024 from USD 1.51 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 27.24% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Most operators are expected to launch both VoWiFi and VoLTE services as a natural evolution toward an all-IP-based communication which will improve the indoor coverage network more efficiently.

– Increasing internet penetration is driving the market. According to internet world stats, with 3.7 billion Internet users in late 2017, the penetration increased to 3.9 billion Internet users in mid 2018. 71% of all mobile communication flows over WiFi and 80% of smartphone users supplement their coverage with WiFi internet, which is raising the demand of VoWifi market very effectively.

– Reduction of indoor coverage problem is driving the market. Weak cellular reception in homes, offices and shops is a major source of frustration for users. People with poor indoor coverage can go to great lengths to get a signal, like leaning out of a window. VoWiFi makes it possible for users to make and receive calls reliably even when indoors without having to install new equipment or upgrade their smartphone.

– However, maintenance is problematic as carriers are not responsible for troubleshooting and repairing Wi-Fi networks. Instead, residential Wi-Fi users and enterprise IT departments are responsible and there is also currently no E-911 capability in VoWiFi, which is restraining the market.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Report are –

Alcatel-Lucent

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Aptilo Networks

KT Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Ribbon Communications

Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

To know how the need for rapid data processing is expected to affect the growth of the global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi)

To analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porters five forces analysis

To know how SME’s are dominating the market.

To know about the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

To identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by major market players.

Three months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate Sheet (in excel).

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Internet Penetration

4.3.2 Reduction of Indoor Coverage Problem

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Maintenance Problem Due to Carriers

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Voice Client

5.1.1 Integrated VoWiFi Client

5.1.2 Separate VoWiFi Client

5.1.3 Browser VoWiFi Client

5.2 By Device Type

5.2.1 Smartphones

5.2.2 Tablets and Laptops

5.2.3 Other Device Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent

6.1.2 Oracle Corporation

6.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.4 Ericsson AB

6.1.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.6 Aptilo Networks

6.1.7 KT Corporation

6.1.8 Mitel Networks Corporation

6.1.9 Nokia Corporation

6.1.10 Ribbon Communications

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

