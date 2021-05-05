Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market 2021 by manufacturers, share, size, value chain optimization, recent developments, opportunities analysis, forecast to 2024

Global “ Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

Market Overview

The analog integrated circuit (IC) market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Automated constraint checks enhance analog design reliability, which is a key trend in the growth of the market. Many layout-dependent and operational environment variation effects that reduce reliability are hard to predict. Analog designers use layout best practices to mitigate variation impact, but verification can be time-consuming, difficult, and prone to error. Automated layout checks can quickly find and accurately correct the reliability issues, improving performance and product lifetime of the final product, reducing overall design time, and increasing designer productivity.

– Increasing adoption of IoT in various industries is demanding the analog IC design. Analog devices has a large portfolio of sensing, measuring, interpreting, connecting, and power management parts. A new wave of products such as sensor-filled medical and scientific instrumentation are growing, so the space and thermal design constraints of these systems has necessitated a new class of power converters that can deliver the necessary performance metrics of small, compact, and thermally efficient footprints to power the internal circuits. Analog devices such as the recently released LTM4661 step-up µModule regulator elevates the power supply designer’s task, which is driving the market.

– Rising proliferation of smartphones, feature phones, and tablets are driving the market. Analog ICs are used in a wide range of applications including third and forth generation (3G/4G) radio base stations and portable device batteries. RFICs (Radio Frequency ICs) which are widely use in cellphones and wireless devices are analog circuits that usually run in the frequency range of 3 kHz to 2.4 GHz (3,000 hertz to 2.4 billion hertz) circuits that would work at about 1 THz (1 trillion hertz) being in development, which grows the analog IC market in this segment.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Report are –

Analog Devices Inc.

Global Mixed-mode Technology Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Inc.

Richtek Technology Corporation

Skywork Solutions Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Global Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

To know how the need for rapid data processing is expected to affect the growth of the global Analog Integrated Circuit (IC)

To analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porters five forces analysis

To know how SME’s are dominating the market.

To know about the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

To identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by major market players.

Three months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate Sheet (in excel).

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of IoT in Various Industries

4.3.2 Rising Proliferation of Smartphones, Feature phones, and Tablets

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increasing Design Complexity of Analog ICs

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 General-purpose IC

5.1.2 Application-specific IC

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Communication

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Military and Government

5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

