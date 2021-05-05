Data Center Power Market size, share, industry demand, trend, update, 2021 top key player, business revenue, forecast 2024

Global “ Data Center Power Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Data Center Power Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Data Center Power Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Data Center Power market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

Market Overview

The data center power market has been valued at USD 21.57 billion in 2018, and is forecasted to register a CAGR of 8.54% to reach USD 35.09 billion by 2024. Programmable power unlocks new efficiencies and agility, which is a key trend. A combination of lithium-ion batteries and other new forms of energy storage, along with configurable and intelligent management tools, data center operators will have a new set of levers to help improve data center performance. Also AI-based approaches to analyzing data center risk and efficiencies, including via new cloud services, will be proven at scale, driving mainstream acceptance and high levels of adoption, which will drive the market in future.

– Rising adoption of mega data centers is driving the market. Implementing fewer mega data centers depending on their locations, can allow a company to enjoy advantages of certain local benefits with low energy prices, climate, or availability of alternative energy sources. Virtualization dramatically improves hardware utilization and enables firm to reduce the number of power-consuming servers and storage devices.

– Rising adoption of cloud computing is driving the market leading to the rise of vast hyperscale cloud data centers. According to Cisco, data center traffic is growing fast and is expected to reach 19.5 zettabytes (ZB) per year by 2021 with factors such as growth of Internet of Things (IoT) applications like smart cars, smart cities, and connected health devices. Microsoft’s Azure cloud has been carbon-neutral and half of the energy it uses already comes from 1.2 gigawatts of wind, solar, and hydro-electric sources, which the company expects to make 60 percent by 2020 and 100 percent at some point down the line for their data center infrastructure.

– However, higher investment is restraining the market growth as primary areas of investment are cabling, power facility, and data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions which require high cost during the initial investment.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Data Center Power Market Report are –

Schneider Electric SE

Fujitsu Ltd

Cisco Technology Inc.

ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation

Tripp Lite

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schleifenbauer

Vertiv Co.

Legrand SA

Black Box Corporation

Global Data Center Power Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Data Center Power market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Data Center Power market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Data Center Power Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Mega Data Centers

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Investment

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Solutions

6.1.1.1 Power Distribution Unit

6.1.1.2 UPS

6.1.1.3 Busway

6.1.1.4 Other Solutions

6.1.2 Services

6.1.2.1 Consulting

6.1.2.2 System Integration

6.1.2.3 Professional Service

6.2 By End-user Application

6.2.1 Information Technology

6.2.2 Manufacturing

6.2.3 BFSI

6.2.4 Government

6.2.5 Energy

6.2.6 Other End-user Applications

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Schneider Electric SE

7.1.2 Fujitsu Ltd

7.1.3 Cisco Technology Inc.

7.1.4 ABB Ltd

7.1.5 Eaton Corporation

7.1.6 Tripp Lite

7.1.7 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

7.1.8 Schleifenbauer

7.1.9 Vertiv Co.

7.1.10 Legrand SA

7.1.11 Black Box Corporation

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

