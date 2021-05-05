Savory Snacks Market size 2021 industry trends, growth insights, competitive, regional, share, market potential, industry forecast to 2024

Global “ Savory Snacks Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Savory Snacks Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Savory Snacks Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Savory Snacks market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

Market Overview

The savory snacks market is forecasted to record CAGR 4.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The market is driven by increasing demand for convenient food products with an on-the-go trend for snacking options, particularly growing preference for meat-based snacks.

– Savory snack manufacturers have been coming up with diversified product offerings in terms of new flavor profiles and shapes to gain consumer attention.

– There exists huge opportunity among the companies with new product developments and innovations. Also, the regional players are expected to increase their market penetration with improved retail landscape and marketing strategies

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Savory Snacks Market Report are –

ConAgra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Mondelez International

ITC Limited

PepsiCo

The Kelloggs Company

Arca Continental

Calbee Foods Co Ltd

Global Savory Snacks Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Savory Snacks market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Savory Snacks market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Savory Snacks Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Potato Chips

5.1.2 Extruded Snacks

5.1.3 Nuts and Seeds

5.1.4 Popcorn

5.1.5 Meat Snacks

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Specialty Stores

5.2.3 Online Store

5.2.4 Convenience Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ConAgra Brands Inc.

6.4.2 General Mills Inc.

6.4.3 Mondelez International

6.4.4 ITC Limited

6.4.5 PepsiCo

6.4.6 The Kelloggs Company

6.4.7 Arca Continental

6.4.8 Calbee Foods Co Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

