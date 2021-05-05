The “U.S. Orthodontics ” Market is projected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. Increasing need for orthodontic treatments for managing malocclusion will be a critical factor aiding the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “U.S. Orthodontics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Traditional Metal Braces, Ceramic Braces, Lingual Braces, and Clear Aligners), By Age Group (Adult, and Teenager), and by End User (Clinics, and Hospitals) and Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Major U.S. Orthodontics Market Key players covered in the report include:

Great Lakes Dental Technologies (Tonawanda, U.S.)

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS (Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, New York, U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

DB Orthodontics (Silsden, U.K.)

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Ormco Corporation) (Brea, U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (York, Pennsylvania, U.S.)

3M (Saint Paul, Minnesota, U.S.)

Global US Orthodontics Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

U.S. Orthodontics Market Analysis 2021:

Market Restraint

Contracting Demand for Elective Procedures amid COVID-19 to Hamper Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hinder the U.S. orthodontics market growth in 2020 owing to the shrinking demand for elective surgeries and treatments. Fears of contracting the infection and weakened spending capacity due to severe economic downturn are the primary reasons why patients are delaying or cancelling non-essential procedures, which include orthodontic treatments. For example, according to the US Department of Commerce, consumer expenditure on healthcare in the country dipped 18% in the first three months of 2020. Globally too, the situation is grim.

The Covid Surg Collaborative, a research initiative by 120 countries on the impact of the coronavirus on surgeries led by the University of Birmingham, estimates that over 28 million elective surgeries will be cancelled in 2020. Furthermore, small clinics and health facilities, which are generally preferred by patients for routine orthodontic procedures, have either shut down due to falling revenues or are facing massive work disruptions as a result of lockdowns and social distancing measures. This has led to diminished demand and declining sales. Henry Schein, for instance, reported a 47.5% decline in dental consumables and merchandise sales across North America in the second quarter of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has, therefore, created major hurdles for the growth of this market.

As per the report findings, the value of the market stood at USD 1.98 billion in 2019. The report also provides the following:

Detailed analysis of all segments of the market;

Comprehensive examination of the key market drivers, trends, opportunities, and challenges;

Careful study of the regional dynamics impacting the market; and

In-depth evaluation of the prominent market players and their strategies.

Malocclusion refers to misaligned teeth or “poor bite”, causing the improper line-up of the upper and lower teeth when they meet. While it is considered more of a cosmetic problem than a dental issue, severe form of malocclusion cause eating or speaking hindrances. Moreover, since misaligned teeth are hard to take care of, this condition can lead to serious dental problems such as tooth and gum decay. Orthodontic treatments, which mainly involve attaching braces or retainers to reshape the teeth arrangement, are required for dealing with malocclusions. According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, approximately 60%-65% of the US population suffers from some form of malocclusion. Thus, as the awareness about the health implications of this condition spreads in the country, the adoption of orthodontics is likely to spike during the forecast period across the US.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Leverage Advanced Technologies to Amplify Customer Outreach

With a view to broaden the scope of dental procedures and expand customer base, key players in the U.S. orthodontics market are harnessing the power of virtual technology to extend their expertise and solutions to a wider audience. Other players are focused on introducing novel orthodontic devices to gain an edge in this highly competitive market.

Industry Developments:

July 2020: Align Technology announced the launch of a global service for doctors using the company’s Invisalign and iTERO products. Named Align Digital and Practice Transformation (ADAPT), the service is an expert, independent fee-based business consultation provided by Align to optimize processes and operational workflows of dental practitioners to deliver superior patient outcomes.

June 2020: Las Vegas-based Ence Orthodontics released its latest offering, the Pitts 21 Braces, for patients who want broader smiles on their faces. Highly comfortable and easier to clean than traditional braces, the Pitts 21 Braces have shorter treatment spans as they use light forces and self-ligating brackets.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of U.S. Orthodontics market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global U.S. Orthodontics market? Who are the key manufacturers in U.S. Orthodontics market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the U.S. Orthodontics market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of U.S. Orthodontics market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of U.S. Orthodontics market? What are the U.S. Orthodontics market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global U.S. Orthodontics industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of U.S. Orthodontics market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of U.S. Orthodontics industry?

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

