Global Downhole Casing Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Downhole Casing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Downhole Casing value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Surface Casing

Oil Layer Casing

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Drilling for Oil

Mining

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Schlumberger

Deep Casing Tools

Centura Oil

Ardyne

Sandvik

WB Supply

Gryphon Oil Field

Hovoy

Ray Oil Tool

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Downhole Casing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Downhole Casing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Downhole Casing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Downhole Casing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Downhole Casing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Global Downhole Casing Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Downhole Casing Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Downhole Casing Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Downhole Casing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Surface Casing

2.2.2 Oil Layer Casing

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Downhole Casing Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Downhole Casing Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Downhole Casing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Downhole Casing Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Downhole Casing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Drilling for Oil

2.4.2 Mining

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Downhole Casing Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Downhole Casing Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Downhole Casing Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Downhole Casing Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Downhole Casing by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Downhole Casing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Downhole Casing Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Downhole Casing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Downhole Casing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Downhole Casing Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Downhole Casing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Downhole Casing Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Downhole Casing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Downhole Casing Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Downhole Casing Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Downhole Casing by Regions

4.1 Downhole Casing by Regions

4.1.1 Global Downhole Casing Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Downhole Casing Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Downhole Casing Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Downhole Casing Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Downhole Casing Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Downhole Casing Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Downhole Casing Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Downhole Casing Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Downhole Casing Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Downhole Casing Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Downhole Casing Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Downhole Casing Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Downhole Casing Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Downhole Casing Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Downhole Casing Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Downhole Casing Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Downhole Casing by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Downhole Casing Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Downhole Casing Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Downhole Casing Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Downhole Casing Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Downhole Casing by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Downhole Casing Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Downhole Casing Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Downhole Casing Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Downhole Casing Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Downhole Casing Distributors

10.3 Downhole Casing Customer

11 Global Downhole Casing Market Forecast

11.1 Global Downhole Casing Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Downhole Casing Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Downhole Casing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Downhole Casing Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

…continued

