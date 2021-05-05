Global Double-suction Twin-Screw Pump Market Growth Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Double-suction Twin-Screw Pump market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Double-suction Twin-Screw Pump value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Vertical Twin-Screw Pump

Horizontal Twin-Screw Pump

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oil and Gas

Refineries

Food & Beverage

Storage and Transportation

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ITT Bornemann

Almatec Maschinenbau GmbH

Flowserve

Leistritz

Axiflow/Jung

Colfax(Warren)

SPX FLOW

NETZSCH

Wangen Pumpen

Ampco Pumps

Holland Legacy Pump Group

Tianjin Pump Industry Machinery Group

Honghai Pump

RedScrew

Houttuin

Maag

Tapflo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Double-suction Twin-Screw Pump consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Double-suction Twin-Screw Pump market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Double-suction Twin-Screw Pump manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Double-suction Twin-Screw Pump with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Double-suction Twin-Screw Pump submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

