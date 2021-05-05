Global Agriculture and Farming Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Agriculture and Farming Equipment market will register in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Agriculture and Farming Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Agriculture and Farming Equipment market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Agriculture and Farming Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Tractors
Harvesters
Planting Equipment
Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment
Spraying Equipment
Hay & Forage Equipment
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Agriculture
Horticulture
Animal husbandry
Forestry
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
John Deere
Escorts Group
AGCO
CNH Industrial N.V.
Iseki
Horsch Maschinen
Kubota
Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF)
Mahindra & Mahindra
JCB
Morris Industries Ltd.
MaterMacc S.p.A.
Maschio Gaspardo S.P.A.
Kongskilde
TAFE
Valmont Industries, Inc.
Rostselmash
Kivon RUS
Lemken
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Agriculture and Farming Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Agriculture and Farming Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Agriculture and Farming Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Agriculture and Farming Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Agriculture and Farming Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Agriculture and Farming Equipment Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Agriculture and Farming Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Agriculture and Farming Equipment Segment by Type
2.3 Agriculture and Farming Equipment Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Agriculture and Farming Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Agriculture and Farming Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Agriculture and Farming Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Agriculture and Farming Equipment Segment by Application
2.5 Agriculture and Farming Equipment Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Agriculture and Farming Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Agriculture and Farming Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Agriculture and Farming Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
….. continued
