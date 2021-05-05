Global Radiation Detection Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Radiation Detection Equipment market will register in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Radiation Detection Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Radiation Detection Equipment market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Radiation Detection Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Geiger Counter

Scintillation Detector

Solid State Detector

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Healthcare

Homeland Security and Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

Industrial Applications

Environmental Monitoring

Academic Research

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Mirion Technologies

Hitachi Aloka

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ludlum Measurements

General Electric

Landauer

Fluke Biomedical

Chiyoda Technol

Ametek ORTEC

Fuji Electric

Smiths Group

HelmholtzZentrumMünchen

ATOMTEX

Bertin Technologies

CIRNIC

Tracerco

Polimaster

Panasonic

Begood

Radiation Detection Company

General Atomics

S.E. International

FujiFilm Holdings

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Radiation Detection Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Radiation Detection Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Radiation Detection Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Radiation Detection Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Radiation Detection Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Radiation Detection Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Radiation Detection Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Radiation Detection Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Geiger Counter

2.2.2 Scintillation Detector

2.2.3 Solid State Detector

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Radiation Detection Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Radiation Detection Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Radiation Detection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Radiation Detection Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Radiation Detection Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Healthcare

2.4.2 Homeland Security and Defense

2.4.3 Nuclear Power Plants

2.4.4 Industrial Applications

2.4.5 Environmental Monitoring

2.4.6 Academic Research

2.4.7 Other

2.5 Radiation Detection Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Radiation Detection Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Radiation Detection Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Radiation Detection Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

