Global Micellar Water Sales Market 2021 | Global Industry Analysis by Future Scope, Revenue Growth Development, Leading Countries Analysis, Regional Analysis with Top Countries Forecast to 2026

Micellar Water is made up of micelles (cleansing oil molecules) suspended in soft water. The micelles draw impurities out from the pores due to their attraction to makeup, dirt and oil, without drying out the skin. On the outside it may look like regular water, but upon feeling the liquid, micellar water definitely has a different texture.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 33%, followed by APAC with 30%. North America market take a market share of 27% in the year of 2017.

The global Micellar Water market size is projected to reach USD 209.3 million by 2026, from USD 147.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

The global Micellar Water market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Micellar Water market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

L’Oreal

Bioderma

Unilever

Beiersdorf

LVMH

P&G

Pierre Fabre (Avene)

AVON

Johnson & Johnson

Estee Lauder

Mass Market

Luxuary/Pharmarcy Market

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

