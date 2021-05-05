Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pharmaceutical Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Pharmaceutical Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Pharmaceutical Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Pharmaceutical Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

API Equipment

Preparation Machinery

Medicinal Crushing Machine

Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery

Pharmaceutical Water Equipment

Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery

Drug Testing Equipment

Others

In terms of type, preparation machinery accounted for the highest proportion of revenue, about 27.86% in 2017.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharmaceutical Company

Others

The pharmaceutical company holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 97.08% of the market share in 2017.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE Healthcare

GEA

Siemens

Sartorius

Shimadzu

Bosch

Tofflon

Shinwa

Bausch+Stroebel

ACG

Truking

Sejong Pharmatech

Bohle

SK Group

Chinasun

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pharmaceutical Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pharmaceutical Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pharmaceutical Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pharmaceutical Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pharmaceutical Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Pharmaceutical Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 API Equipment

2.2.2 Preparation Machinery

2.2.3 Medicinal Crushing Machine

2.2.4 Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery

2.2.5 Pharmaceutical Water Equipment

2.2.6 Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery

2.2.7 Drug Testing Equipment

2.2.8 Others

2.3 Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Pharmaceutical Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Pharmaceutical Company

2.4.2 Others

2.5 Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….continued

