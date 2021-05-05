Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Water Treatment Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Water Treatment Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Water Treatment Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Water Treatment Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Pre-treatment Non-Membrane

Pre-treatment Membrane

Ultrapure Water

AD/EDI Systems Polishing

Organic WW Treatments

Inorganic WW Treatment

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Pharma

Microelectronics

Chemicals

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Veolia

Ovivo

BWT

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Pall Corporation

Degremont

Ecolab

Evoqua Water

Ecolutia

Lenntech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Water Treatment Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Water Treatment Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water Treatment Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water Treatment Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Water Treatment Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Water Treatment Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Pre-treatment Non-Membrane

2.2.2 Pre-treatment Membrane

2.2.3 Ultrapure Water

2.2.4 AD/EDI Systems Polishing

2.2.5 Organic WW Treatments

2.2.6 Inorganic WW Treatment

2.2.7 Others

2.3 Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Water Treatment Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Water Treatment Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food & Beverages

2.4.2 Power Generation

2.4.3 Pharma

2.4.4 Microelectronics

….continued

