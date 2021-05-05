Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Water Treatment Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Water Treatment Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Water Treatment Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Water Treatment Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Pre-treatment Non-Membrane
Pre-treatment Membrane
Ultrapure Water
AD/EDI Systems Polishing
Organic WW Treatments
Inorganic WW Treatment
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Food & Beverages
Power Generation
Pharma
Microelectronics
Chemicals
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Veolia
Ovivo
BWT
SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
Pall Corporation
Degremont
Ecolab
Evoqua Water
Ecolutia
Lenntech
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Water Treatment Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Water Treatment Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Water Treatment Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Water Treatment Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Water Treatment Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Water Treatment Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Type
2.2.1 Pre-treatment Non-Membrane
2.2.2 Pre-treatment Membrane
2.2.3 Ultrapure Water
2.2.4 AD/EDI Systems Polishing
2.2.5 Organic WW Treatments
2.2.6 Inorganic WW Treatment
2.2.7 Others
2.3 Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Water Treatment Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Water Treatment Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Application
2.4.1 Food & Beverages
2.4.2 Power Generation
2.4.3 Pharma
2.4.4 Microelectronics
….continued
