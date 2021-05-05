Global GC and GC-MS Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of GC and GC-MS market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the GC and GC-MS, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the GC and GC-MS market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by GC and GC-MS companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Gas Chromatography System

GC-MS Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

General & Environmental Testing

Agriculture & Food

Academia

Oil & Gas

Government Test

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Thermo Fisher

AB Sciex

Agilent

Bruker

Waters

LECO

Perkin Elmer

AMD

Shimadzu

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global GC and GC-MS consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of GC and GC-MS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global GC and GC-MS manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the GC and GC-MS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of GC and GC-MS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global GC and GC-MS Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 GC and GC-MS Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 GC and GC-MS Segment by Type

2.2.1 Gas Chromatography System

2.2.2 GC-MS Systems

2.3 GC and GC-MS Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global GC and GC-MS Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global GC and GC-MS Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 GC and GC-MS Segment by Application

2.4.1 General & Environmental Testing

2.4.2 Agriculture & Food

2.4.3 Academia

2.4.4 Oil & Gas

2.4.5 Government Test

….continued

