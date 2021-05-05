Global Personal Radiation Detectors Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Personal Radiation Detectors market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Personal Radiation Detectors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Personal Radiation Detectors market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Personal Radiation Detectors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cesium Iodide Type

Geiger Mueller Type

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Nuclear Power Plants

Radiation Safety Officers

Industrial Monitoring

Military

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Thermo Scientific

D-Tect Systems

Polimaster

Mirion Technologies

Kromek

Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation

FLIR

ECOTEST

Rae Systems

X-Z LAB

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Personal Radiation Detectors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Personal Radiation Detectors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Personal Radiation Detectors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Personal Radiation Detectors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Personal Radiation Detectors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Personal Radiation Detectors Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cesium Iodide Type

2.2.2 Geiger Mueller Type

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Personal Radiation Detectors Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Nuclear Power Plants

2.4.3 Radiation Safety Officers

2.4.4 Industrial Monitoring

2.4.5 Military

2.4.6 Other

2.5 Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Personal Radiation Detectors by Company

3.1 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Personal Radiation Detectors Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Personal Radiation Detectors Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Personal Radiation Detectors by Regions

4.1 Personal Radiation Detectors by Regions

4.2 Americas Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Personal Radiation Detectors Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Personal Radiation Detectors Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Personal Radiation Detectors by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Personal Radiation Detectors Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Radiation Detectors by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Radiation Detectors Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Personal Radiation Detectors Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Personal Radiation Detectors Distributors

10.3 Personal Radiation Detectors Customer

Continued…

