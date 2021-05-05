Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sodium Vapor Lamps market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sodium Vapor Lamps, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sodium Vapor Lamps market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sodium Vapor Lamps companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

High Pressure Sodium Lamp

Low Pressure Sodium Lamp

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Street Lamp

Stage Light

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE

CG

Koninklijke Philips

Lithonia Lighting

Litetronics International

Larson Electronics

OSRAM GmbH

Bulbrite

Feit Electric

Surya Roshni

Acuity Brands Lighting

USHIO America

NVC Lighting

Contrac Lighting

PIAA

Havells

EYE Lighting

Halonix

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sodium Vapor Lamps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sodium Vapor Lamps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sodium Vapor Lamps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sodium Vapor Lamps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sodium Vapor Lamps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of contents :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Sodium Vapor Lamps Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Sodium Vapor Lamps Segment by Type

2.2.1 High Pressure Sodium Lamp

2.2.2 Low Pressure Sodium Lamp

2.3 Sodium Vapor Lamps Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Sodium Vapor Lamps Segment by Application

2.4.1 Street Lamp

2.4.2 Stage Light

2.5 Sodium Vapor Lamps Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

…continued

