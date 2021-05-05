Global Sodium Lamp Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sodium Lamp market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sodium Lamp, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sodium Lamp market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sodium Lamp companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
High Pressure Sodium Lamp
Low Pressure Sodium Lamp
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Street Lamp
Stage Light
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
GE
CG
Koninklijke Philips
Lithonia Lighting
Litetronics International
Larson Electronics
OSRAM GmbH
Bulbrite
Feit Electric
Surya Roshni
Acuity Brands Lighting
USHIO America
NVC Lighting
Contrac Lighting
PIAA
Havells
EYE Lighting
Halonix
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sodium Lamp consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sodium Lamp market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sodium Lamp manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sodium Lamp with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Sodium Lamp submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of contents :
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Sodium Lamp Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Sodium Lamp Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Sodium Lamp Segment by Type
2.2.1 High Pressure Sodium Lamp
2.2.2 Low Pressure Sodium Lamp
2.3 Sodium Lamp Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Sodium Lamp Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Sodium Lamp Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Sodium Lamp Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Sodium Lamp Segment by Application
2.4.1 Street Lamp
2.4.2 Stage Light
2.5 Sodium Lamp Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Sodium Lamp Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Sodium Lamp Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Sodium Lamp Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
…continued
