Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

EOS GmbH

Bright Laser Technologies

Concept Laser GmbH

3D Systems

Arcam AB

SLM

Exone

ReaLizer

Wuhan Binhu

Renishaw

Huake 3D

Syndaya

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

2.2.2 Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive Industry

2.4.2 Aerospace Industry

2.4.3 Healthcare & Dental Industry

2.4.4 Academic Institutions

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing by Company

3.1 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing by Regions

4.1 Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing by Regions

4.2 Americas Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Distributors

10.3 Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Customer

Continued…

