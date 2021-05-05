Global Sports and Athletic Socks Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sports and Athletic Socks market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sports and Athletic Socks, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sports and Athletic Socks market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sports and Athletic Socks companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Running Socks

Soccer Socks

Snow Sports Socks

Basketball Socks

Cycling Socks

Fitness Socks

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Men’s Sports Socks

Women’s Sports Socks

Unisex Sports Socks

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nike

Adidas

All Star

Wilson

MacGregor

Mizuno

Select Sports

Easton-Bell Sports

Rawlings

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sports and Athletic Socks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sports and Athletic Socks market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sports and Athletic Socks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports and Athletic Socks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sports and Athletic Socks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of contents :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sports and Athletic Socks Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Sports and Athletic Socks Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Sports and Athletic Socks Segment by Type

2.2.1 Running Socks

2.2.2 Soccer Socks

2.2.3 Snow Sports Socks

2.2.4 Basketball Socks

2.2.5 Cycling Socks

2.2.6 Fitness Socks

2.3 Sports and Athletic Socks Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Sports and Athletic Socks Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Sports and Athletic Socks Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Sports and Athletic Socks Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Sports and Athletic Socks Segment by Application

2.4.1 Men’s Sports Socks

2.4.2 Women’s Sports Socks

2.4.3 Unisex Sports Socks

2.5 Sports and Athletic Socks Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Sports and Athletic Socks Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Sports and Athletic Socks Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Sports and Athletic Socks Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

…continued

