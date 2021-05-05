Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Agricultural Solar Pumps will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Agricultural Solar Pumps market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. We give this scenario a % probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Agricultural Solar Pumps market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Agricultural Solar Pumps market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Agricultural Solar Pumps, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Agricultural Solar Pumps market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Agricultural Solar Pumps companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Submersible Pumps

Surface Pumps

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Irrigation

Drinking Water

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lorentz

Bright Solar Water Pumps

CRI Group

Strategic Initiatives

SunEdison

Shakti Solar Pumping System

Wenling Jintai Pump Factory

Solar Power & Pump Co., LLC

American West Windmill & Solar Company

Rainbow Power Co., Ltd

USL

Grundfos

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Agricultural Solar Pumps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Agricultural Solar Pumps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Agricultural Solar Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Agricultural Solar Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Agricultural Solar Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Agricultural Solar Pumps?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Agricultural Solar Pumps Segment by Type

2.2.1 Submersible Pumps

2.2.2 Surface Pumps

2.3 Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Agricultural Solar Pumps Segment by Application

2.4.1 Irrigation

2.4.2 Drinking Water

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps by Company

3.1 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Agricultural Solar Pumps Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Agricultural Solar Pumps by Regions

4.1 Agricultural Solar Pumps by Regions

4.2 Americas Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Agricultural Solar Pumps Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Agricultural Solar Pumps Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Agricultural Solar Pumps by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Agricultural Solar Pumps Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Solar Pumps by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Solar Pumps Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Solar Pumps Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

Continued…

