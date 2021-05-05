Global Waste Equipment Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Waste Equipment will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Waste Equipment market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. We give this scenario a % probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Waste Equipment market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Waste Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Waste Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Waste Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Waste Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Garbage Trucks

Compactors

Containers

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Urban Garbage Treatment

Construction Treatment

Mining Industry Treatment

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wastequip LLC

Curbtender

Heil

McNeilus

New Way

Kirchhoff Group

Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing

Labrie

Haul-All Equipment

EZ Pack

Husmann Umwelt-Technik

PTR Baler & Compactor

Henrich Group

Pak-Mor

Cnhtc

Zoomlion

Bergmann

Marathon Equipment

Fujian Longma Sanitation

J.V. Manufacturing

Pakawaste

Mil-tek

Gillard SAS

K-PAC Equipment

Harmony Enterprises

PRESTO

AEL

BTE SPA

Sebright Products

Capital Compactors & Balers

SYET

Huahong Technology

Whua Res Founder

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Waste Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Waste Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Waste Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Waste Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Waste Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Waste Equipment?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Waste Equipment Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Waste Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Waste Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Waste Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Garbage Trucks

2.2.2 Compactors

2.2.3 Containers

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Waste Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Waste Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Waste Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Waste Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Waste Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Urban Garbage Treatment

2.4.2 Construction Treatment

2.4.3 Mining Industry Treatment

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Waste Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Waste Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Waste Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Waste Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Waste Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Waste Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Waste Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Waste Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Waste Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Waste Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Waste Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Waste Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Waste Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Waste Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Waste Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Waste Equipment by Regions

4.1 Waste Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Waste Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Waste Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Waste Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Waste Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Waste Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Waste Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Waste Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Waste Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Waste Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

APAC

6.1 APAC Waste Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Waste Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Waste Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Waste Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Waste Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Waste Equipment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Waste Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Waste Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Waste Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Waste Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Waste Equipment by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Waste Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Waste Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Waste Equipment Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Waste Equipment Consumption by Application

Continued…

