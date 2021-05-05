Global Electric Motor Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Motor market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Electric Motor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
AC Motor
DC Motor
Hermetic Motor
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Industrial Machinery
Motor Vehicle
HVAC Equipment
Aerospace & Transportation
Household Appliances
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Nidec
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
Denso
Hitachi
ABB
Bosch
Regal Beloit
Emerson
GE
Allied Motion
Toshiba
Broad-Ocean
Johnson Electric
Ametek
Franklin Electric
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Electric Motor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Electric Motor market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Electric Motor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Electric Motor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Electric Motor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Electric Motor Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Electric Motor Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Electric Motor Segment by Type
2.2.1 AC Motor
2.2.2 DC Motor
2.2.3 Hermetic Motor
2.3 Electric Motor Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Electric Motor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Electric Motor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Electric Motor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Electric Motor Segment by Application
2.4.1 Industrial Machinery
2.4.2 Motor Vehicle
2.4.3 HVAC Equipment
2.4.4 Aerospace & Transportation
2.4.5 Household Appliances
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Electric Motor Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Electric Motor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Electric Motor Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Electric Motor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
….continued
