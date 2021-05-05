Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Portable HEPA Air Filtration will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Portable HEPA Air Filtration market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. We give this scenario a % probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Portable HEPA Air Filtration market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Portable HEPA Air Filtration market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Portable HEPA Air Filtration, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Portable HEPA Air Filtration market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Portable HEPA Air Filtration companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Glass Fiber

Gel Seal

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Medical

Commercial

Industrial

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M

Camfil

Honeywell

Lennox International Inc.

Parker Hannifin

Daikin Industries

Tex-Air Filters

Donaldson

Koch Filter (Johnson Controls)

Cummins

MayAir Group

Troy Filters

Japan Air Filter

American Air Filter

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Donaldson Company

Indair

MANN+HUMMEL

Freudenberg

Circul-Aire

Alen Corporation

AROTECH

APC Filtration

Filtration Technology Inc.

Austin Air

NC Filtration

Dafco Filtration Group

TES Clean Air Systems

Spectrum Filtration

W. L. Gore & Associates

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Portable HEPA Air Filtration consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Portable HEPA Air Filtration market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable HEPA Air Filtration manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable HEPA Air Filtration with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable HEPA Air Filtration submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Portable HEPA Air Filtration?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Portable HEPA Air Filtration Segment by Type

2.2.1 Glass Fiber

2.2.2 Gel Seal

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Portable HEPA Air Filtration Segment by Application

2.4.1 Medical

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Industrial

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration by Company

3.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Portable HEPA Air Filtration Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Portable HEPA Air Filtration by Regions

4.1 Portable HEPA Air Filtration by Regions

4.2 Americas Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Portable HEPA Air Filtration Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Portable HEPA Air Filtration Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Portable HEPA Air Filtration by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Portable HEPA Air Filtration Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Portable HEPA Air Filtration by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Portable HEPA Air Filtration Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

Continued…

