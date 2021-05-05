Global Automated Liquid Handling Instruments Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Automated Liquid Handling Instruments will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Automated Liquid Handling Instruments market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. We give this scenario a % probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Automated Liquid Handling Instruments market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated Liquid Handling Instruments market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automated Liquid Handling Instruments, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automated Liquid Handling Instruments market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automated Liquid Handling Instruments companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Single-channel Automated Liquid Handler

Multi-channel Automated Liquid Handler

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Clinical and Reference Laboratories

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

Hamilton Company

Tecan Group

Andrew Alliance

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BioTek Instruments

Analytic Jena

BRAND

Aurora Biomed

Mettler Toledo

PerkinElmer

DORNIER

Eppendorf

Dynex Technologies

Formulatrix

Douglas Scientific

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automated Liquid Handling Instruments consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automated Liquid Handling Instruments market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated Liquid Handling Instruments manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Liquid Handling Instruments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automated Liquid Handling Instruments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

