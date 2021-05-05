Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. We give this scenario a % probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Single-Screw Extruders

Twin-Screw Extruders

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Coperion

Argusjm

Everplast Machinery

Useon (Nanjing) Extrusion Machinery

Comtec

Ikegai Corporation

Kairong

Genius Machinery

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Segment by Type

2.2.1 Single-Screw Extruders

2.2.2 Twin-Screw Extruders

2.3 Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumer Goods

2.4.2 Electrical & Electronics

2.4.3 Construction

2.4.4 Automotive

2.4.5 Aerospace

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines by Company

3.1 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines by Regions

4.1 Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines by Regions

4.2 Americas Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Plastic Compounding and Extrusion Machines Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Continued…

