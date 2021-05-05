Global Azimuth Thrusters Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Azimuth Thrusters market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Azimuth Thrusters value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Less than 1500KW

1500KW-3500KW

More than 3500KW

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Tugboat

Offshore Support Vessel

Ferries and Freighter

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SCHOTTEL Group

ABB Marine

Rolls-Royce

Cat Propulsion

Brunvoll

IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd. (IPS).

Steerprop

Thrustmaster

Wärtsilä Corporation

Kawasaki

Wuxi Ruifeng Marine

Hydromaster

Voith Turbo

NGC

Veth Propulsion

Jastram

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Azimuth Thrusters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Azimuth Thrusters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Azimuth Thrusters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Azimuth Thrusters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Azimuth Thrusters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Azimuth Thrusters Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Azimuth Thrusters Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Azimuth Thrusters Segment by Type

2.2.1 Less than 1500KW

2.2.2 1500KW-3500KW

2.2.3 More than 3500KW

2.3 Azimuth Thrusters Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Azimuth Thrusters Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Azimuth Thrusters Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Azimuth Thrusters Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Azimuth Thrusters Segment by Application

2.4.1 Tugboat

2.4.2 Offshore Support Vessel

2.4.3 Ferries and Freighter

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Azimuth Thrusters Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Azimuth Thrusters Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Azimuth Thrusters Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Azimuth Thrusters Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….continued

