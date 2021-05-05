Global Air Refuelling Systems Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Air Refuelling Systems will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Air Refuelling Systems market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. We give this scenario a % probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Air Refuelling Systems market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Air Refuelling Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Air Refuelling Systems, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Air Refuelling Systems market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Air Refuelling Systems companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Ship To Plane

Plane To Plane

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Avcorp Industries Inc(Canada)

Liebherr-AerospaceLindenbergGmbh(Germany)

Bulwell Precision Engineers (Nasmyth Group)(U.K.)

Cobham MissionSystems Division(U.K.)

DRS Laurel Technologies Inc(U.S.A.)

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies(U.S.A.)

GeAviationSystems Mechanical (Corona)(U.S.A.)

DRS Technologies Inc.(U.S.A.)

GKnAerospace(U.K.)

EatonLtd(U.K.)

Pankl AerospaceSystems EuropeGmbh(Austria)

Triumph Aerostructures (U.S.A.)

SargentFletcher Inc.(U.S.A.)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Air Refuelling Systems market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Air Refuelling Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Air Refuelling Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Air Refuelling Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Air Refuelling Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Air Refuelling Systems?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Air Refuelling Systems Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Air Refuelling Systems Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Air Refuelling Systems Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Air Refuelling Systems Segment by Type

2.2.1 Ship To Plane

2.2.3 Other

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Air Refuelling Systems Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Air Refuelling Systems Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Air Refuelling Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Air Refuelling Systems Segment by Application

2.4.1 Civil Aircraft

2.4.2 Military Aircraft

2.4.3 Commercial Aircraft

2.5 Air Refuelling Systems Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Air Refuelling Systems Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Air Refuelling Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Air Refuelling Systems by Players

3.1 Global Air Refuelling Systems Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Air Refuelling Systems Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Air Refuelling Systems Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Air Refuelling Systems Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Air Refuelling Systems by Regions

4.1 Air Refuelling Systems Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Air Refuelling Systems Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Air Refuelling Systems Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Air Refuelling Systems Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Air Refuelling Systems Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Air Refuelling Systems Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Air Refuelling Systems Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Air Refuelling Systems Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Air Refuelling Systems Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Air Refuelling Systems Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Air Refuelling Systems Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Air Refuelling Systems by Countries

7.2 Europe Air Refuelling Systems Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Air Refuelling Systems Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Air Refuelling Systems by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Air Refuelling Systems Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Air Refuelling Systems Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Air Refuelling Systems Market Forecast

10.1 Global Air Refuelling Systems Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Air Refuelling Systems Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Air Refuelling Systems Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Air Refuelling Systems Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Air Refuelling Systems Forecast by Application

Continued…

