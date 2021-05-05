Global Regional Aircraft Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Regional Aircraft will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Regional Aircraft market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. We give this scenario a % probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Regional Aircraft market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Regional Aircraft market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Regional Aircraft, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Regional Aircraft market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Regional Aircraft companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Regional Jets

Turboprops

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bombardier(Canada)

Embraer(Brazil)

Dassault(US)

Piaggio(US)

Boeing (US)

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation

Airbus(French)

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

OAK(Russia)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Regional Aircraft consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Regional Aircraft market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Regional Aircraft manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Regional Aircraft with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Regional Aircraft submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Regional Aircraft?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Regional Aircraft Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Regional Aircraft Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Regional Aircraft Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Regional Aircraft Segment by Type

2.2.1 Regional Jets

2.2.2 Turboprops

2.3 Regional Aircraft Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Regional Aircraft Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Regional Aircraft Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Regional Aircraft Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Regional Aircraft Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Aircraft

2.4.2 Military Aircraft

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Regional Aircraft Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Regional Aircraft Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Regional Aircraft Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Regional Aircraft Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Regional Aircraft by Company

3.1 Global Regional Aircraft Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Regional Aircraft Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Regional Aircraft Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Regional Aircraft Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Regional Aircraft Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Regional Aircraft Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Regional Aircraft Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Regional Aircraft Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Regional Aircraft Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Regional Aircraft Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Regional Aircraft by Regions

4.1 Regional Aircraft by Regions

4.2 Americas Regional Aircraft Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Regional Aircraft Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Regional Aircraft Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Regional Aircraft Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Regional Aircraft Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Regional Aircraft Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Regional Aircraft Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Regional Aircraft Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Regional Aircraft Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Regional Aircraft Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Regional Aircraft Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Regional Aircraft Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Regional Aircraft Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Regional Aircraft Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Regional Aircraft by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Regional Aircraft Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Regional Aircraft Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Regional Aircraft Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Regional Aircraft Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Regional Aircraft by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Regional Aircraft Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Regional Aircraft Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Regional Aircraft Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Regional Aircraft Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Regional Aircraft Distributors

10.3 Regional Aircraft Customer

Continued…

