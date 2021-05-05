Global Toy Drones Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Toy Drones market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Toy Drones, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Toy Drones market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Toy Drones companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Fixed Wing Type
Rotor Type
Flapping Wing Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial
Civil
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
AeroVironment
Aerix Drone
Parrot
Prox Dynamics
Skyrocket Toys
JJRC Toy
Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology
Syma Toys
Horizon Hobby
Mota Group
WLtoys
XK Innovations
TRNDlabs
Hubsan Technology
Extreme Fliers
UDIRC Toys
Swarm Systems
Acumen Robot Intelligence
Drona Aviation
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Toy Drones consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Toy Drones market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Toy Drones manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Toy Drones with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Toy Drones submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of contents :
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Toy Drones Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Toy Drones Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Toy Drones Segment by Type
2.2.1 Fixed Wing Type
2.2.2 Rotor Type
2.2.3 Flapping Wing Type
2.3 Toy Drones Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Toy Drones Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Toy Drones Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Toy Drones Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Toy Drones Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial
2.4.2 Civil
2.5 Toy Drones Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Toy Drones Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Toy Drones Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Toy Drones Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
…continued
