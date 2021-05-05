Global Toy Drones Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Toy Drones market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Toy Drones, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Toy Drones market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Toy Drones companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fixed Wing Type

Rotor Type

Flapping Wing Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Civil

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AeroVironment

Aerix Drone

Parrot

Prox Dynamics

Skyrocket Toys

JJRC Toy

Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology

Syma Toys

Horizon Hobby

Mota Group

WLtoys

XK Innovations

TRNDlabs

Hubsan Technology

Extreme Fliers

UDIRC Toys

Swarm Systems

Acumen Robot Intelligence

Drona Aviation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Toy Drones consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Toy Drones market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Toy Drones manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Toy Drones with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Toy Drones submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of contents :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Toy Drones Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Toy Drones Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Toy Drones Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fixed Wing Type

2.2.2 Rotor Type

2.2.3 Flapping Wing Type

2.3 Toy Drones Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Toy Drones Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Toy Drones Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Toy Drones Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Toy Drones Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Civil

2.5 Toy Drones Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Toy Drones Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Toy Drones Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Toy Drones Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

…continued

