Global Automatic Door Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automatic Door market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automatic Door, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automatic Door market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automatic Door companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Sliding Door
Revolving Door
Swing Door
Folding Door
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hospital
Airports
Retail Store
Hotels
Office Building
Business Center
Super Market
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Stanley
Tormax
Dorma
Nabtesco
Record
Assa Abloy
Panasonic
Boon Edam
Geze
Horton Automatics
ADSF
Auto Ingress
RUBEK
ERREKA
Dream
Grupsa
Ningbo Ownic
DSS Automatic Doors
Portalp
KBB
DBJR
Deper
Sane Boon
Shanghai PAD
Meibisheng
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automatic Door consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Automatic Door market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automatic Door manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automatic Door with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Automatic Door submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automatic Door Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Automatic Door Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Automatic Door Segment by Type
2.2.1 Sliding Door
2.2.2 Revolving Door
2.2.3 Swing Door
2.2.4 Folding Door
2.2.5 Other
2.3 Automatic Door Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Automatic Door Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Automatic Door Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Automatic Door Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospital
2.4.2 Airports
2.4.3 Retail Store
….continued
