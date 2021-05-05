Artificial Intelligence Market 2021 Revenue Growth, Global Demand, Industry Growth And Future Scope

The global “Artificial Intelligence Market” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period.

The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market based on present industry scenarios, market demands and business strategies. Also, the research report separates the industry based on the Artificial Intelligence Market share, types, applications, growth factor, key players and regions.

“The global artificial intelligence (AI) market size was valued at USD 27.23 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 266.92 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period”

Report Highlights:

A comprehensive overview of the Artificial Intelligence Market

Significant factors boosting, restricting, challenging and providing an opportunity to the market

Key insights and major industry developments

Significant players functioning in the Artificial Intelligence Market

Major strategies adopted by players such as the launch of new products for better revenue generation, company collaborations, and others

Other market trends

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreaks across industries to help you prepare for the future.

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Artificial Intelligence Market:

Alphabet (Google Inc)

Apple Inc

Baidu

IBM Corporation

IPsoft

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy, Inc

NVIDIA

Qlik Technologies Inc

Verint Systems Inc

“The Natural Language Processing Segment to Witness Growth Driven by Extensive Usage of AI”

The report classifies the global artificial intelligence (AI) market on the basis of components, technology, industry vertical, and geography. In terms of technology, the market is divided into machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and others. Out of these, the natural language processing segment is expected to gain the highest share of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market during the forecast period. This will occur because of the application of AI techniques in analyzing natural language in spoken as well as written forms.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Artificial Intelligence Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Artificial Intelligence Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Artificial Intelligence Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Artificial Intelligence Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Artificial Intelligence Market demand?

Regional Analysis for Artificial Intelligence Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The Artificial Intelligence Market research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Major Table of Contents for Artificial Intelligence Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Artificial Intelligence Market Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020

Company Profiles

Conclusion

