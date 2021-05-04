Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market | 2021 Industry Analysis By Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Key Players, Business Insights, Competitive Landscape, Regional And Global Forecast To 2026

Exhibiting a high prevalence for rheumatoid arthritis, North America is forecast to lead the global “rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market” in a recent report. In a report, titled “RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS THERAPEUTICS: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2018-2025”, Fortune Business Insights identifies numerous factors enabling growth in the market. According to the report, the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market is anticipated to exhibit 4.6% CAGR and reach valuation of US$ 33,958.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 23,822.5 Mn in 2017.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Eli Lilly and Company

UCB S.A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

North America to Lead Global Market with Rising Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis

The North America market was worth US$ 9,929.6 Mn in 2017. It is expected to show steady rise owing to the rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and increasing awareness about this disorder. Adding to that, governments of North America are investing huge sums for improving the healthcare and medical facilities in the region.

This is helping the rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market to grow at an impressive pace in North America.On the other side, the demand for rheumatoid arthritis treatment is likely to grow at a considerable pace in Asia Pacific. This is owing to the entry of new drugs, especially biologics, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in the market. This, coupled with expansion of healthcare and medical infrastructure in emerging nations, is likely to help rheumatoid arthritis therapeutic market in Asia Pacific gain more momentum.

