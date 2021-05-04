Spinal Cord Stimulation Market| 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook To 2026

The global “spinal cord stimulation market” is expected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The increasing acceptance of minimally invasive therapies can have a tremendous impact on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Rechargeable and Non-rechargeable), By Disease Indication (Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS), Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD), Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Arachnoiditis, and Others) By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Specialty Clinics), 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 2.88 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus incident has caused massive loss and disruption to various industries across the globe. We understand that this health disaster has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain this global pandemic.

Some of the other companies operating in the market include

Boston Scientific Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

Nevro Corp (California, U.S.)

Nuvectra (Texas, U.S.)

Stimwave LLC (Florida, U.S.)

Other prominent players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Rescheduling of Effective Surgeries to Restrict Market Amid COVID-19

The postponement of selective and non-urgent surgeries by the government to administer COVID-19 patients has subsequently affected the growth of the market. According to COVIDSurg, around 28.4 million surgeries were canceled or postponed during the peak of 12 weeks of disruption due to COVID‐19. Many companies operating in the market reported a major drop in revenue during the pandemic. For instance, Abbott’s neuromodulation segment reported a 30.1% decline in the global revenues during the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Similarly, the neuromodulation segment of Boston Scientific Corporation witnessed a 24.6% decline in sales globally during the first six months of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019.

