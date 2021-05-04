Netherlands HomeHealthcare Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook To 2026

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the geriatric population is driving the “Netherlands home healthcare market”. The above information is published in a report, titled “Netherlands Home Healthcare: Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026.” Fortune Business Insights in the report predicts that rising geriatric population in the Netherlands is leading to high demand for home healthcare equipment.

A study by Central Bureau Statistics (CBU), it is estimated that around 3.31 million people in the Netherlands are aged above 65 years. Also, the study predicts that the number will increase by 2026. This further indicates that the adoption of home healthcare products will increase in the forthcoming years.

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the Netherlands market was worth US$ 570.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1013.1 Mn by 2026. As home healthcare is a viable option and increasingly adopted by the elderly population, the market for home healthcare in the Netherlands is likely to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the other companies operating in the Netherlands home healthcare market include

Molnlycke Health Care,

ConvaTec Group plc

Melsungen AG

Hollister Inc.

Coloplast

Medline Industries Inc.

Acelity L.P. among others.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/netherland-home-healthcare-market-100954.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Please Visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/netherland-home-healthcare-market-100954.

Baxter Launches an Advanced Remote Management Software Offering Assistance to Home Patients

The Netherlands home healthcare market is semi-consolidated ranging from small-scale to mid-sized companies. Currently, companies such as SCA, Unicharm, and Kimberly Clark are leading the market in the Netherlands. Moreover, these three companies covered 50% of the overall market in the country in 2018. Several companies are involving in strategic decisions to broaden their product portfolio and strengthen their market position. For instance, Baxter International Inc. launched an advanced remote patient management software in 2018. The software called SHARESOURCE is user-friendly and offers healthcare support to home dialysis patients. Another company called Fresenius Medical Care acquired NxStage Medical, Inc. in 2019. The aim of this acquisition is to strengthen its position, especially in home-based hemodialysis machines market.

Related Report

Influenza Medication Market Search Analysis

Influenza Medication Market Growth Analysis

Influenza Medication Market Revenue

Influenza Medication Market Manufacturers

Influenza Medication Market Drivers

Influenza Medication Market Research Methodology

Influenza Medication Market Future Growth

Influenza Medication Market Devlopment Strategy

Influenza Medication Market Industry

Influenza Medication Market Overview

Influenza Medication Market Segments

Influenza Medication Market Competitive Landscape

Influenza Medication Market Demand

Influenza Medication Market Key Players

Influenza Medication Market Business Opportunities

Influenza Medication Market Analysis

Influenza Medication Market Growth

Influenza Medication Market Trends

Influenza Medication Market Share

Influenza Medication Market Size

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]