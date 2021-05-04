Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Size Report, Trend, COVID19 Impact, Industry Outlook, Derive Growth, Share, Revenue Forecast to 2028

The growing demand for automobiles around the world are expected to enable speedy expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Welded, Seamless, Others), By Application (Exhaust System, Motor & Fuel System, Structural Composition, Others), By End-User (OEM, Aftermarket) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The increasing production of passenger cars are expected to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Driver :

Growing Preference for Personal vehicles to Favor Growth

The surging middle-class population has resulted in significant demand for mid-range passenger cars, in turn, expected to boost the growth of the market. According to a report by the U.S. Department of Energy, the total number of registered vehicles has grown from 1,260 million in 2015 to 1,322 million in 2016. The increasing endorsements for cars by major brands. Improving living standards coupled with high disposable income in developing nations such as India and China are factors expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for taxi services are expected to encourage the healthy growth of the market. The booming tourism industry is expected to further spur business opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. Besides, the heavy demand for vehicle components are expected to fuel demand for stainless steel tubes, which, in turn, can promote the growth of the market.

However, the high manufacturing costs of stainless-steel tubes owing to the high usage of rare metals such as chromium, nickel, and titanium during the production can hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, the availability of cheaper alternative materials such as aluminum is expected to further dampen the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis :

Booming Automotive Industry to Aid Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the automotive stainless-steel tubes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growing production of cars in China and India along with the new manufacturing hub can have a tremendous impact on the market in Asia pacific. Europe is expected to hold a significant share in the global market during the forecast period owing to the increasing automobile production in the region. North America is predicted to expand rapidly owing to the presence of major vehicle manufacturers such as Ford and General Motors in the region. The increasing demand for passenger vehicles can have a positive impact on the market in the forthcoming years. Besides, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to experience steady growth owing to the potential investment opportunities available for automotive manufacturers in the region.

Key Development :

January 2020: Sandvik AB announced the acquisition of Summerill Tube Corporation, a manufacturer of high precision stainless steel and nickel alloy tubes for various industries including aerospace, transportation, and petrochemical.

December 2019: Cleveland-Cliffs announced that it has signed an agreement with AK Steel for an aggregate amount of USD 3 Billion. The transaction was carried out to combine the product offerings of the two companies while creating a vertically integrated business model for manufacture value-added iron ore and steel products.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market:

Nippon Steel Corporation

Posco

JFE Steel Corporation

Thyssenkrupp AG

AK Steel Corporation

ArcelorMittal

Salzgitter AG

Centravis

Sandvik AB

Outokumpu

The Fischer Group

Tubacex S.A.

CSM Tube spa

Maxim Tubes Company Pvt. Ltd.

