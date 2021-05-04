Vitamin D Market Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2028

The global vitamin D market size is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the increasing prevalence of vitamin D deficiency and the growing number of fracture cases across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its upcoming report, titled “Vitamin D Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Vitamin D2, Vitamin D3), By Application (Fortified/Functional Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Personal Care) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.”

The rising cases of people suffering from the novel coronavirus have not only disrupted the healthcare services but have also affected international trade and global supply chains. With major countries under lockdown imposed by the government across the globe, the movement of people and trade activities has come to an immediate screeching halt. However, collective efforts from the government and the industries are expected to ensure getting the economy back on track.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Vitamin D is a pivotal nutrient that aids in regulating phosphate and calcium in the human body. These nutrients ensure optimum well-being of teeth, bones, and muscles. A person lacking vitamin D suffers from several born deformities such as rickets in young children, and excruciating bone pain amongst adults. The rich source of vitamin D comes from food products such as cheese, soy milk, cereals, tuna, salmon, egg yolks, and beef liver, among others.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. The report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Vitamin D Deficiency to Foster Growth

According to a report by the World Health Organization, about 42% of the Americans are suffering from Vitamin D deficiency. Certain factors such as inadequate dietary intake, low sunlight exposure, and increasing incidence of celiac disease are leading to a higher prevalence of people suffering from nutrient deficiency across the globe. To counter this, there has been an increasing demand for vitamin D supplements and vitamins to maintain optimum health conditions. For instance, according to the poll conducted by the American Osteopathic Association, 86% of Americans consume vitamins and supplements. Therefore, increasing prevalence of nutrient deficiency is expected to drive the global vitamin D market during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Consumption of Vitamins in North America to Stoke Demand

Among all regions, the market in North America is expected to witness substantial growth and hold the highest global vitamin D market share in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to increasing consumption of supplements and vitamins among the population owing to the rising incidence of nutrient deficiency. The Asia-Pacific region will witness considerable growth during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to factors such as extensive availability of raw products such as milk and flourishing dairy business in countries such as India between 2019 and 2026.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Earthlight Receives Approval for its Vegan Vitamin D

In July 2020, Earthlight Whole Food Vitamin D announced that it has received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nod to incorporate its vegan nutrient in the US food and beverage applications. According to the company, the approval is expected to facilitate its expansion strategy that covers around 18 different F&B categories that include soups, vegetable snacks, juices, smoothies, and other plant-based meals. The plant-based source of the nutrient is expected to have great clean labeled food potential. The adoption of strategies such as the introduction of new products, partnerships, expansion of product offerings, and collaboration by the companies is expected to bode well for the growth of the global vitamin D market in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co., Ltd

BASF

Koninklijke DSM NV

Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Kingdomway Vitamin Incorporation

Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Dishman Group (India)

Synthesia A.S.

ADM Alliance Nutrition Inc.

Among others

