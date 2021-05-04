Global E-waste Disposal market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the E-waste Disposal market will register a 10.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 13920 million by 2025, from $ 9203.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in E-waste Disposal business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-waste Disposal market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the E-waste Disposal, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the E-waste Disposal market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by E-waste Disposal companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
ICT Equipment
Home Appliances
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Material Recycling
Components Recycling
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Table of Content :
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global E-waste Disposal Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 E-waste Disposal Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 E-waste Disposal Segment by Type
2.2.1 CCFL E-waste Disposal
2.2.2 LED E-waste Disposal
2.3 E-waste Disposal Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global E-waste Disposal Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global E-waste Disposal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global E-waste Disposal Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 E-waste Disposal Segment by Application
2.4.1 Automotive
2.4.2 Electronics
2.4.3 Machinery & Equipment
2.4.4 Medical Devices
2.4.5 Others
2.5 E-waste Disposal Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global E-waste Disposal Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global E-waste Disposal Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global E-waste Disposal Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
