Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA) Market to Gain from Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases, says Fortune Business Insights™

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) market is expected to gain impetus from the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays “ Market Share and Global Trend By Test Type (Direct ELISA, Sandwich ELISA, Competitive ELISA, Reverse ELISA), By Application (Immunology, Inflammation, Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Protein Quantification), By End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research & Academic Institutions), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report further mentions that various technological advancements are taking place in the field of ELISA.

Additionally, the increasing demand for vitro diagnostics and ELISA tests for early detection are projected to propel the ELIS market growth during the forthcoming years.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Key Players Aim to Conduct Trials & Launch Novel Products to Gain Competitive Edge

Renowned players present in the market are trying to gain the maximum enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays market revenue. They are doing so by launching new innovative products and by conducting multiple research and development activities. Organizations, namely, CDC and WHO, are also participating in unveiling new ELISA test kits to help the doctors in diagnosing diseases. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

March 2018: BARD1 Life Sciences, a medical technology company, headquartered in Australia, declared that its BARD1-Ovarian test has proved to be a success in providing high accuracy in detecting ovarian cancer. It is a non-invasive diagnostic tool. The company’s independent study examined the strength of the algorithm on 27 healthy controls and 82 ovarian cancers. It is a ELISA-based blood test that can identify ovarian cancer in the early stage. The tool measures the autoantibodies present in the blood in conjunction with the company’s original algorithm to come up with a score that can detect the presence of ovarian cancer.

July 2018: The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the launch of their new version of ELISA test kit called ELISA YF MAC HD. It is required for laboratory confirmation of yellow fever, which is often based on the patient’s dates and places of travel as well as clinical symptoms. The test would enable doctors to identify anti-YFV IgM antibodies that are to be presented in the patient’s body following a vaccine injection and a viral infection. It can also be used for the diagnosis of other diseases, such as HIV or malaria. At present, the ELISA tests available in the market are not readily purchasable. Laboratories will have to get the components of the test from various sources and create their protocols. However, the new kit will be able to develop a standardized platform for yellow fever IgM testing.

Leading Players operating in the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific. Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

ALPCO

BD

ZEUS Scientific, Inc.

Other key market players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Rising Research & Development Activities to Favor Growth in Europe & North America

The market is geographically fragmented into the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Out of these regions, at present, Europe and North America are two of the largest markets. They are anticipated to acquire maximum ELISA market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising sophistication of ELISA and an increasing number of research and development activities going on in the region. These factors are further resulting in the higher usage of the tests.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, would experience considerable growth. Japan is projected to offer the greatest market opportunities during the forecast period. It would occur because of the country’s increasing healthcare expenditure and the highly developed healthcare system. These factors would help the region in increasing its ELISA market size in the coming years.

Segmentation of the Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA) Market

By Test Type

Direct ELISA

Sandwich ELISA

Competitive ELISA

Reverse ELISA

By Application

Immunology

Inflammation

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Protein Quantification

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research & Academic Institutions

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

