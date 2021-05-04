The global “Bovine Mastitis” Market is projected to reach USD1.84 billion by the end of 2027. Recent breakthrough concepts will open up the prospect of an exciting future in the global market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Bovine Mastitis Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Clinical, and Sub-Clinical), By Product (Antibiotics, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intra-mammary, and Systemic), By Therapy (Lactating Period and Dry Period) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 1.23 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Bovine mastitis is a medical disorder occurs in dairy cattle. It refers to the inflammation of mammary gland and udder tissue. The disease can damage milk-secreting tissues in the cattle; a primary reason why this is considered as a serious disorder. The rising prevalence of bovine mastitis across the world will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. According to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, the global incidence of bovine mastitis is between 0 and 200 for every 100 cows. Moreover, the University of Glasgow states that bovine mastitis will cost around $19.7 billion to $30 billion in healthcare burden every year.

Additionally, the increase in the number of mastitis infection during dry period and the growing advantages of different intramammary non-antibiotic products such as teat sealants in prevention of new intramammary infection during the dry period are playing crucial role in boosting the overall market growth.

Global Bovine Mastitis Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Bovine Mastitis Market Analysis 2021:

Covid-19 Pandemic has had a Minimal Impact on Market Growth; Continually Rising Demand for Dairy Products will Aid Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a minimal impact on the overall bovine mastitis market. Although lockdown and social distancing practices have shut down manufacturing units, the constant demand for dairy products has emerged in favor of the growth of the market, even during the pandemic. As these goods fall under the essential services category, the market will continue to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

North America Likely to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Intra-mammary Infusion Will Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge as the leading market in the coming years. The increasing adoption of intra-mammary infusion in bovine mastitis treatment will aid the growth of the regional market. The presence of large scale companies in this region will not just aid the growth of the regional market, but will also influence the growth of the global market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth 0.40 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Europe will derive growth from the increasing number of company collaborations, aimed at the development of innovative treatment options for bovine mastitis in several countries including France, Germany, and the UK.

For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/bovine-mastitis-market-103482

Increasing Product Launches will Bode Well for Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches, enabled by massive investments in innovations and technological intervention, has made the highest impact on market growth. Accounting the rising competition in the global market, major companies are looking to adopt strategies that will help them establish a stronghold in the market. In October 2018, BoehringerIngelheim International GmBH announced the launch of a new product, aimed at prevention of immunotherapy infections in dairy cattle. The company introduced ‘Lockout,’ a product that will prevent the post-immunotherapy complications, subsequently enhancing the health and performance of dairy cattle. This will also boost the end products in dairy farming. This product will not just serve the aforementioned applications, but will also affect the growth of the global market in the coming years.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Bovine Mastitis market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Bovine Mastitis market? Who are the key manufacturers in Bovine Mastitis market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Bovine Mastitis market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Bovine Mastitis market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Bovine Mastitis market? What are the Bovine Mastitis market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Bovine Mastitis industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Bovine Mastitis market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Bovine Mastitis industry?

