Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Outdoor Sports GPS Device market will register a 40.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 72970 million by 2025, from $ 18970 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Outdoor Sports GPS Device business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Outdoor Sports GPS Device market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Outdoor Sports GPS Device, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Outdoor Sports GPS Device market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Outdoor Sports GPS Device companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
handheld device
Wearable device
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Glof
Running
Cycling
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Garmin
Samsung
SUUNTO
Bushnell
DeLorme
Adidas
Golife
Nike
Bryton
Apple
Global Sat
Gerk
Motorola
SONY
TomTom
Fitbit
inWatch
Polar
Magellan
Tomoon
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Outdoor Sports GPS Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Outdoor Sports GPS Device market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Outdoor Sports GPS Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Outdoor Sports GPS Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Outdoor Sports GPS Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Segment by Type
2.2.1 handheld device
2.2.2 Wearable device
2.3 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Segment by Application
2.4.1 Glof
continued
