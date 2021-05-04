Vesical Catheter Market Review By Comprehensive Study, Development Status, Opportunities and Future Plans Forecast to 2028

The global vesical catheter market size is projected to expand in the coming years on account of increasing geriatric population worldwide, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Vesical Catheter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Intermittent Catheter, External Catheters, Others), By Applications (Benign Prostate Hyperplasia, Urinary Incontinence, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), the number of persons aged 60 and above will cross the 2-billion-mark by 2050, with older persons outnumbering children aged 10 years and below by 2030. Older persons are highly susceptible to urinary disorders, diseases, and infections owing to the weakening of bladder muscles, which causes urine retention. Bacterial growth in the retained urine leads to infections, which is further aggravated by a diminished immune system. Medical devices such as vesical catheters will play a key role in efficiently and effectively treating urological disorders in old people and with growing number of aged persons, the demand for such devices is likely to escalate in the foreseeable future.

Market Restraint

Side Effects Associated with Vesical Catheters May Hamper Growth

One of the top factors that may affect the vesical catheter market growth is the spreading awareness about the potential side effects associated with these devices. According to the National Health Service (NHS) of the UK, the most common side effect or risk involved with vesical catheters, especially in-dwelling catheters, is urinary tract infections (UTIs). UTIs typically manifest in the form of high temperature, pain around the groin area, cause confusion, and induce shivering in the body. Another notable side effect occurs in the form of bladder spasms, which have the effect similar to that caused by stomach cramps. The pain is a result of the bladder trying to squeeze out the catheter balloon. In addition, accumulation of blood or any debris in the catheter tube can block the drainage system of the catheter, cause leakage, and lead to infection. Thus, the high probability of contracting healthcare-associated UTIs may inhibit patients from adopting treatments involving indwelling vesical catheters.

Regional Insights

Robust Healthcare Infrastructure to Ensure Dominant Position of North America

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the vesical catheter market share in the forthcoming years, primarily owing to the well-established and robust healthcare infrastructure in the region. Moreover, increasing adoption of advanced technologies for urological conditions and presence of several key market players will further boost the regional market.

Rising incidence of urological diseases, growing geriatric population, and rapid advancements in healthcare technologies will allow Europe to secure second-leading position after North America in the global market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer highly lucrative opportunities to market players on account of increasing prevalence of urinary infections, rising number of older persons, and improving purchasing power that is spiking the demand for modern healthcare devices and solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Key Companies to Concentrate on Developing Holistic Solutions for Urological Disorders

The dynamics of the vesical catheter market are constantly changing as giant companies such as Medtronic and Cook arefully concentrating on developing comprehensive solutions for treating complex urological diseases and disorders. Development of such devices and solutions is allowing key players to amplify their business horizons, build a robust line-up of products, and entrench their position in the market and the medical device industry, by extension.

Industry Developments:

August 2019: Camstent, a UK-based catheter specialist, developed a catheter coated with a bacteria-repelling coating to prevent the development of Catheter Acquired Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI). The coating will be engineered for silicone and silicone-based medical devices and company has applied for regulatory approval for its solution in Europe and in the United States.

Camstent, a UK-based catheter specialist, developed a catheter coated with a bacteria-repelling coating to prevent the development of Catheter Acquired Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI). The coating will be engineered for silicone and silicone-based medical devices and company has applied for regulatory approval for its solution in Europe and in the United States. February 2019: Ideal Medical Solutions, a medical device distributor company based in the UK, launched UroShield, a clip-on device developed by the company that can be attached onto any catheter. The device prevents bacteria build-up in the catheter and thus minimizes the risk of the patient contracting CAUTI.

