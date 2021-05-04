The global “Medical Swabs” Market is estimated to rise remarkably on account of the increasing application of cotton for drawing infection samples from the patient by having the least possibility of contact. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Medical Swabs Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cotton Tipped Swab, Foam Tipped Swab, Non-woven, and Others), By Application (Specimen Collection, Disinfection, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers, and Research Institutes), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 2.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.00 billion by the end of 2027. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2027.

Major Medical Swabs Market Key players covered in the report include:

FL MEDICAL srl (Italy, Europe)

Advacare Pharma (Maharashtra, India)

Puritan Medical Products (Maine, U.S)

Dynarex (New York, U.S)

BD (New Jersey, U.S)

DLS Medical (U.K, Europe)

3M (Minnesota, U.S)

Copan Diagnostics Inc. (Italy, Europe)

Others

Global Medical Swabs Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Medical Swabs Market Analysis 2021:

Drivers & Restraints-

The increasing prevalence of COVID-19 Pandemic to Aid in Expansion of Market

Swabs have been used by the medical sector for collecting samples for research activity or for diagnosing any disease. With the use of swab, there is minimum risk of infection contraction between a patient and the sample collector. This hygiene-friendly feature stands as a key factor promoting the medical swabs market growth. Besides this, the increasing prevalence of coronavirus pandemic is further propelling the overall growth of the market. Additionally, the rise in cases of other infectious and communicable diseases will add impetus to the market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, the supply shortage of sterile swabs used in testing processes during the current coronavirus pandemic may cause major hindrance to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the increasing number of diseases resulting in hospital stay is further propelling the demand for medical swabs, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-swabs-market-103318

Regional Analysis-

North America Dominated Market with Increasing Demand for Continuous Diagnostic Procedures

Region-wise, the global medical swabs market is classified into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. These regions are further categorized on the basis of nations. Among these, North America generated a revenue of USD 0.97 billion in the year 2019 and emerged dominant. This is accountable to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases that demand continuous diagnostic processes. On the other side, the increasing awareness about the need to get diagnosed for infectious diseases is likely to help Europe market rise at a notable CAGR in the forecast period. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is likely to showcase a healthy CAGR with the increasing number of coronavirus testing facilities.

Competitive Landscape-

Puritan Medical Products will Lead Market with Robust Portfolio

The competitive landscape of the global market for medical swabs is highly fragmented in nature witnessing the presence of both small and large scale industries. The market is dominated by Puritan Medical Products on account of its robust portfolio inclusive of products as polyester swabs, non-woven swabs, cotton tipped swab, and others. Other companies operating in this market are focusing on adopting strategies that will help them expand their geographical presence to other regions.

Notable Industry Developments of the Market for Medical Swabs Include:

April 2020 – Origin and Stratasys entered into a joint venture for the promotion and distribution of 3D printed nasopharyngeal swabs produced by Origin.

April 2020 – The launch of Q-tip, a polyester swab manufactured by Cleveland Company, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with the objective of maximizing the production capacity for continuous supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Medical Swabs market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Medical Swabs market? Who are the key manufacturers in Medical Swabs market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Medical Swabs market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Medical Swabs market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Medical Swabs market? What are the Medical Swabs market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Medical Swabs industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Medical Swabs market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Medical Swabs industry?

