Global CMOS Image Sensor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the CMOS Image Sensor market will register a 7.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 7249.7 million by 2025, from $ 5434.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CMOS Image Sensor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CMOS Image Sensor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the CMOS Image Sensor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the CMOS Image Sensor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by CMOS Image Sensor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Front-illuminated (FI) CMOS

Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial/Space/Defence

Security

Medical

Automotive

Computing

Consumer

Mobile

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sony

Pixart

Samsung

Canon

On Semi (Aptina)

OmniVision

Nikon

Toshiba

PixelPlus

ST

SiliconFile

GalaxyCore

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global CMOS Image Sensor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of CMOS Image Sensor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CMOS Image Sensor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CMOS Image Sensor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of CMOS Image Sensor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global CMOS Image Sensor Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 CMOS Image Sensor Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 CMOS Image Sensor Segment by Type

2.2.1 Front-illuminated (FI) CMOS

2.2.2 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor

2.3 CMOS Image Sensor Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global CMOS Image Sensor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global CMOS Image Sensor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global CMOS Image Sensor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

