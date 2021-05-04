“Medical Lifting Slings Market 2021-2026 | Study & Future Prospects Including Key players Profiles

One of the most renowned players for the development of patient rehabilitation products –Arjo has launched an advanced medical bed in 2018. This new product is incorporated with Indigo technology, allowing comfort, safety and ease-of-use. Such innovations are likely to propel growth in the global medical lifting slings market. Medical lifting slings allow smooth transport of patients by ensuring safety and offering enhanced ergono mics within medical care facilities. Lifting slings are mobility devices that help in the easy lifting of obese, disabled, and weak patients to prevent the occurrence of injuries. It is important to know the techniques while using medical lifting slings so that it can offer proper assistance to patients as well as staff. Health and territory health departments in Australia have issued a safety alert concerning the misuse of lifting slings. All-day use of slings can inflict welts and bed sores on patients. Therefore, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia issued a warning that patient lifting slings shouldn’t be used all-day. Owing to the absence of suitable transportation system, patients can get injuries, affecting their well-being and quality of life.

Another factual information on the global market for medical lifting slings has as of late added by Fortune Business Insights to its repository. The report, titled “Medical Lifting Slings Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Seating Slings, Standing Slings, Bariatric Slings, Toileting Slings, Universal Slings), By Usage (Reusable, Disposable), By End-User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities) and Geography Forecast till 2026” offers a detailed examination of several factors which include drivers, trends, restraints, opportunities, and threats. It further covers a piece of instructive information on key players functioning across the globe. An in-depth analysis of the medical lifting slings market, along with market size and CAGR between 2018 and 2026, is offered.

One of the recent medical lifting slings market trends is the rising usage of reusable slings as compared to disposable slings. As per the report, reusable slings are expected to account for a major portion in the global medical lifting slings market share. This is attributable to the product quality and cost reduction of reusable slings, which as a result, is driving the medical lifting slings market growth.

Global Medical Lifting Slings Market Highlights:

Rising Cases of Physical Impairments to Boost the Market in North America

North America is expected to hold dominance in the global medical lifting slings market during the forecast horizon. This is ascribable to the growing aging population and rising prevalence of physical impairment among people. According to the Census Bureau in the U.S., older people are projected to outnumber children by 2030, fuelling demand for lifting slings. This, in turn, is expected to increase the medical lifting slings market size.

The medical lifting slings market growth in Europe is expected to derive from the rising utilization of innovative products for improved patient handling. Therefore, the rising adoption of medical lifting slings is likely to create growth opportunities for the market between 2018 and 2026.

The market in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa to hold great growth potential owing to longer hospital stays and large patient population.

Patients’ Reluctance Towards the Use of Medical Lifting Slings May Hamper the Market Growth

Geriatric population is the target population for medical lifting slings market. These people are more prone to age-related issues, causing immobility. The advent of long-term care centers for the geriatric populace is likely to open up avenues for the market, thereby impacting the medical lifting slings market growth. Another factor responsible for driving the market is the rising demand for home healthcare services.

However, some patients are reluctant towards the use of lifting slings owing to the fear of falling. Also, the repetitive use of lifting slings can cause infection to patients, which is worrisome to hospitals. Lack of awareness about the use of medical lifting slings and skilled personnel for handling such equipment and patient safety are likely to restrain the growth of the market.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2020. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

Some of the recent developments made by companies include:

October 2018: Joerns Healthcare announced the launch of a new suite of bed systems at AHCA 2018. These advanced bed systems include Joerns PCX Personal Care and Joerns BCX Bariatric Care. These beds are created keeping in mind the customer requirements associated with comfortability and safety.

March 2019: A leading patient handling solution provider called Invacare recently developed new versions of Birdie mobile hoist product portfolio. These include BirdieEVO Compact and BirdieEVO, designed to lift patients from bed, floor, and chair.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

This report focuses on Medical Lifting Slings Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Medical Lifting Slings Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Competitive Analysis and Industry News:

Major companies in the globalMedical Lifting Slings Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate ofMedical Lifting Slings Market in 2026? What are the key factors driving the globalMedical Lifting Slings Market? Who are the key manufacturers inMedical Lifting Slings Market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of theMedical Lifting Slings Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers ofMedical Lifting Slings Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications ofMedical Lifting Slings Market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions ofMedical Lifting Slings Market?

