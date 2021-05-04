Global Automotive Motor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Motor market will register a 2.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 54150 million by 2025, from $ 48510 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Motor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Motor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Motor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automotive Motor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automotive Motor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Motor

Stater

Alternator

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Body

Powertrain

Classis

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bosch

S&T Motiv

Asmo

Brose

Johnson Electric

Mitsuba

Valeo Group

Nidec

Mahle

Mabuchi

Inteva Products

Prestolite Electric

Wuxi Minxian

Remy International

Jheeco

Shihlin Electric

Bright

BüHLER Motor

Zhejiang Dehong

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Motor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Motor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Motor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Motor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Motor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Motor Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automotive Motor Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Motor Segment by Type

2.2.1 Motor

2.2.2 Stater

2.2.3 Alternator

2.3 Automotive Motor Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Motor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Motor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Motor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automotive Motor Segment by Application

….. continued

